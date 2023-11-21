Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,119 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FedEx were worth $40,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $255.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

