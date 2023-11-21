Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,785 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $53,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 140,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $8,666,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $226.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average is $205.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.