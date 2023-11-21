Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 254,632 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254,632 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of CSX worth $36,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

