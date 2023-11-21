Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 200,278 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $51,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,553,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

