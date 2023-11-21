Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 129,566 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129,566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $48,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

