Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $41,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $203.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $195.56.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.