Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $44.57 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $44,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

