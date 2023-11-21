Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Yum China were worth $36,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 102.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Yum China by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after buying an additional 70,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of YUMC opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

