Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,532 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $43,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

