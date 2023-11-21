Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 60,896 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 3M were worth $47,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $31,676,265,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

