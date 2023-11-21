Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,457 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Equity Residential worth $43,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.