Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 198,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 139,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $979.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

