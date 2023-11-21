GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $40.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.