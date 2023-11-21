GeoWealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 130.4% in the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $4,432,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $117.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average is $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

