GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 3,190 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

GLD opened at $183.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

