FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

BlackRock stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $721.07. 74,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,051. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.