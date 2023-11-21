FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879,145. The stock has a market cap of $410.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

