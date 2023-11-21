Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fluent

Fluent Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity at Fluent

Fluent stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 288.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.