Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,255. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1007 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

