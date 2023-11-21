Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after buying an additional 295,086 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,702,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,350,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,717,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,534. The company has a market capitalization of $426.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

