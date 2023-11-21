Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 4.33% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $27,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 460,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 414,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,269. The company has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.