Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,340 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after acquiring an additional 74,271 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.66. 36,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

