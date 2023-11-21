Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $542,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,332,000 after acquiring an additional 276,046 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.76. 1,574,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

