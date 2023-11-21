Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

Intel stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. 13,965,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,040,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

