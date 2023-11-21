Flaharty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 180,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,458. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

