Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,339 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $125,668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

DUK traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.54. 813,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

