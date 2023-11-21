Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,289 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

AMLP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.89. 309,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

