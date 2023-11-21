First Western Trust Bank Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 82.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,757,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,446,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $101,647,000 after buying an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 800,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,281,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 84,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

