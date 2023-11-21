First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 75,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 40,406 shares.The stock last traded at $117.73 and had previously closed at $118.46.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

