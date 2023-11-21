Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $29,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,632. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

