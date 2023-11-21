Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

EE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

