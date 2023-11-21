Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

