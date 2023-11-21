Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 70,090 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $62,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

