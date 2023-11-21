Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 533.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 714,076 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $41,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 33.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. 2,353,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,256,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

