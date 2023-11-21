Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $36.61 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 196.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.18% of Entergy worth $36,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,598,160,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Entergy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $99.64. 243,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,487. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

