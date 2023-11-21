Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $30.32 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $30,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $175.21. The stock had a trading volume of 278,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,003. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

