Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Hess worth $30,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 11,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth about $39,517,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 219.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HES traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.25. The company had a trading volume of 451,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

