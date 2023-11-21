Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $42,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $442,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $14.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,201.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,071. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,205.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,928.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,981.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

