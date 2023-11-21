Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta updated its FY24 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Embecta Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $935.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.59. Embecta has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher bought 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Embecta by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

