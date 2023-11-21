Elgethun Capital Management Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 34.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.80. The company had a trading volume of 535,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,524. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.94.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

