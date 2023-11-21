Elgethun Capital Management Has $120,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $95.86. 830,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,771. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

