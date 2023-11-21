Elgethun Capital Management Buys 80 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $305.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $305.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,095 shares of company stock worth $4,888,003. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

