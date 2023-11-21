Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,090. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

