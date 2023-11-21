E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 734 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $475.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $208.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

