E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,406 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,740,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,740,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 653,792 shares of company stock valued at $137,393,021. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

