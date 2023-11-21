E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,179 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. 4,727,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,198,550. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $78.90.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,223 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

