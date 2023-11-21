DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $124.33 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,143 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Linde worth $124,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

LIN traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.65. 245,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.07 and its 200 day moving average is $377.11. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $414.97.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.