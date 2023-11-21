DSM Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,509 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $106,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.22. 126,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,183. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.98. The company has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.