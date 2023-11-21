Discovery Value Fund Cuts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Discovery Value Fund lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 1.5% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 332.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 98,974 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,629,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 947,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,190. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $366,568. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teladoc Health

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.