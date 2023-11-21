DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $134.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DKS opened at $118.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.